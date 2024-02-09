Dakota Johnson reflects on ‘worst time’ on the set of The Office

Dakota Johnson shares her experience of working on The Office show

Dakota Johnson has recently reflected on her “worst time” on the set of The Office.



During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the Fifty Shades star revealed, “That was honestly the worst time of my life.”

“I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the show,” stated the 34-year-old.

Dakota, who played a new employee in the comedy’s final episode in 2013, recalled everyone on the set was “sad” because it was ending at the time.

Dishing out cast’s reaction, the actress mentioned, “They were sad. And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.”

Dakota also disclosed that she wanted to fit in with the cast it but didn’t work out as no one really paid attention to her.

“Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me,” she jokingly said.

The Social Network actress pointed out that she was spotted in the background in the series.

To this, Seth added, “Can I tell you I recently watched it and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen. And a lot of people I think mail it in when they’re in the background of those shows.”