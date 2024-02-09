Taylor Swift clarifies amid Tokyo concert: No New songs from 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift brought a moment of excitement to her Tokyo Dome show on Thursday, but quickly clarified amidst the frenzy.
During the sold-out event, she teased surprises in her setlist, leading fans to anticipate two "brand-new" songs.
However, amidst the roaring applause and screams, Swift kindly corrected the misunderstanding, reassuring fans that these tracks weren't from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"I'm so sorry, I just realized what you thought I said," she explained, diffusing any confusion with her trademark charm.
Continuing her interaction with the crowd, Taylor Swift clarified the nature of the songs she was about to perform.
"They are brand new live, they're not on the new album, oh my God, I'm so sorry," she explained, expressing her genuine remorse for any confusion.
Swift then treated her fans to a rendition of Electric Touch, a song originally slated for her 2010 album Speak Now.
Despite not making the initial cut, Swift included it in her 2023 re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
Produced with Aaron Dessner, this pop-punk and pop rock anthem delves into the theme of self-doubt in a budding romance, with lyrics like, All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life.
