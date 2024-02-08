High voter turnout indicates public commitment to shaping country’s future: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits various polling stations for the general elections 2024 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on February 8, 2024. — APP

Felicitating the nation on the successful conduct of general elections, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday said that the high voter turnout was a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Kakar appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), interim provincial governments, the armed forces, civil armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.

“This momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic processes but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people.”

The premier said that the participation and enthusiasm of people have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise.

“The voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our democracy, and for that, people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation.”

The premier said that despite a few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, the efforts of all the national institutions for conducting free and fair elections across the country are commendable.

“Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections.”

In the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable courage and determination, the PM said, adding: “Your resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilise our nation.”

“It underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

May this election be a harbinger of a brighter, more prosperous future for Pakistan, prayed the premier.

In addition to this, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the Pakistan elections in 2024 by the ECP.

He also commended the efforts of the election regulator for the smooth flow of the election process in most parts of the province.

Talking to a private news channel after casting his vote, the Sindh governor said that minor complaints were reported but the overall set-up and arrangements of the election commission for the polling were laudable.

Responding to a question about the shutdown of mobile signals and internet facilities, the Tessori said that the step was taken to protect people's lives and property and that was the top priority of the caretaker government, he added.

He said that all necessary measures had been taken for security reasons and the safety of the citizens.