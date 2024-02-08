IU stars in chilling new Pepsi x Starship campaign

IU features in '2024 Pepsi x Starship Campaign

IU, South Korean singer-songwriter recently featured in the ‘2024 Pepsi x Starship Campaign, endorsing the slogan, “Something new is coming soon.”

The singer could be seen flipping through the screen, sipping from her refreshing drink, as she opens up an aesthetically appealing cold can of Pepsi, with droplets running down the surface.





The teaser offered insight into the beverage brand's upcoming venture, representing a musician.

The 30-year-old singer is next in line to star in a track for the ‘2024 Pepsi Starship campaign, a global marketing alliance between Pepsi and the music agency.

With artists like Rain, Soyou, IVE, IZ*ONE, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, Oh My Girl, CRAVITY, all rooting for the cause.

IU recently revealed her collaboration with e Warner Bros. Looney Tunes animated character, Tweety Bird on Wednesday, February 7, titled, The Winning.

The star endorsed the yellow animated bird, displaying an energy that reciprocated the vibe.

Her fans drew comparisons between her and Tweety, mentioning that she looked like her ‘spirit bird.’