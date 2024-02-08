Kate Middleton, George, Charlotte, Louis forced to stay away from King Charles

Princess Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not rush to visit King Charles during his treatment for cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking all the measures to keep things normal for the young royals amidst their grandfather’s health concerns while Kate is also recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor after an abdominal operation last month.

William and Kate don't want their children to take stress amid royal health worries.

"This has been a difficult time for George and Charlotte and Louis. It's very challenging to have not only your mother but also your grandfather, in a bit of medical difficulty," explained royal expert Jennie Bond.

"We have to remember that William and Kate desperately want to keep things as normal as possible for the children," Bond told OK!.



Future King William returned to his royal duties on Wednesday following a break to look after his family as The King has postponed public-facing duties on doctors' advice.

However, the 75-year-old will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual as he has no plans to abdicate to his eldest son Prince William any tie soon.