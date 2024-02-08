Cecilia Gentili, ‘Pose’ star, trans community supporter, dies at 52

Cecilia Gentili dies at 52

Cecilia Gentili passed away.



The 52-year-old transgender activist and star of Pose died on Tuesday.

The devastating news was announced on the actress' Instagram page, while the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit,” the statement read.

“Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity.”

Fans can expect “more updates about services and what is to come in the following days.”

“At this time, we’re asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve,” the statement concluded.

Soon after, LGBTQIA+ advocacy group GLAAD shared the news on Instagram, applauding Gentili for her dedication to serving the trans community.

“We are devastated to hear about the death of Cecilia Gentili,” they wrote. “Cecilia was a pillar in the trans community, a dedicated advocate, a striking actress on the hit TV program Pose, an incredible journalist, and a sex worker.”

They revealed that Gentili “just celebrated her 52nd birthday, surrounded by friends, loved ones, and community.”

According to the nonprofit, Gentili worked with numerous different organizations, and even founded Trans Equity Consulting and Decrim NY — “a coalition working toward decriminalization, decarceration, and destigmatization of sex workers.”



