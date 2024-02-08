CAREFUL Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘not rushing’ new romance: Reports

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. being 'careful' in new relationship

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. seem to be finally getting ‘serious’ in their new relationship, but they are taking their time.



The couple is treading lightly in their relationship because "Odell's personality is much more private" than Kardashian's, a source told Us Weekly.

The Baltimore Ravens star, 31, is "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," according to the insider, who also stated that they are "trying to figure out the next steps."

Another source reports that the couple is "not rushing things".

The Skims entrepreneur, 43, and NFL star's romance first came to light in September, with sources telling Page Six that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "have been hanging out casually" after his split from fiancée Lauren "Lolo" Wood.

Another insider, however, stated that the two are friends and have been spending much of their time together, such as at his birthday party, because they belong to similar social circles.

The couple fuelled romance rumours again when they were seen together at a party following the CFDA Awards in November, though we were told it didn't look to be serious.

“[Kardashian and Beckham] talked the whole night with [Fanatics mogul] Michael Rubin,” Page Six reported via an insider. “It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all.”

Since then, there have been few sightings of the couple, until last weekend.

The Kardashians star and Beckham Jr. were photographed attending Jay-Z's pre-Grammys party in West Hollywood on Friday night, matching in all-black.

According to TMZ, there were rumours that Kardashian and the wide receiver shared a private moment in the parking garage, but this was not confirmed.

It's unclear if they left the party together, as Kardashian drove out around 1:30 a.m. in her Range Rover with blacked-out windows, making it impossible to see her inside.