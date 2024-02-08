Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans eye upcoming Celine Song's 'Materialists'

Celine Song's 'Materialists' gears up for production.

Celine Song, renowned for her breakout directorial debut Past Lives, is set to reunite with A24 for her highly anticipated second feature.

The romantic comedy titled Materialists has garnered attention with talks of an A-list cast including Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

The plot revolves around a high-end matchmaker entangled in a romantic affair with a wealthy individual.

Production is slated to commence in May under the seasoned guidance of producers Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler (Killer Films), and David Hinojosa (2AM).

Anticipation is high for the global release of Materialists, with rumors swirling of a potential premiere at the European Film Market in Berlin.



Following the Sundance premiere of Celine Song's debut feature Past Lives in 2023, the film, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, quickly became a standout sensation, earning widespread acclaim and cementing Song's status as a promising filmmaker.

Garnering attention for its innovative storytelling, the movie received five Golden Globe nominations and is currently vying for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Additionally, it secured three BAFTA Film Awards nominations, further solidifying its critical acclaim.

With a global box office revenue exceeding $20 million, Past Lives has proven to be a commercial success as well.

Now, Song is gearing up for her sophomore effort, Materialists, which is set to commence production in May.

Once again, the project boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler for Killer Films, and David Hinojosa of 2AM.

The film's anticipated release has already sparked speculation of potential premieres, with rumors swirling of a debut at the European Film Market in Berlin.