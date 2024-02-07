Prince William returns to royal duty soon after King Charles meeting with Prince Harry

Prince William, who was out of the sight for last few weeks, has returned to royal duties soon after Prince Harry's meeting to King Charles.

The Princess of Wales carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in his first royal engagement since his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and his wife Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery.



The future King was in high spirit as he carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. William is expected to later attend a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

William had taken a break from official engagements to care for the Princess of Wales and their children after she spent 13 days recovering in hospital from her procedure.



As King Charles is forced to postpone public engagements as he undergoes cancer treatment, other members of the royal family, including William, have stepped up.

The Duke, who vacated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor last year, reportedly stayed in a London hotel on Tuesday night. William and Harry are not expected to meet as their relationship remains strained.

The confirmation of William’s return to official engagements seems to be a signal about stability within the monarchy despite the difficult times facing the royals.

William, the Queen and the Princess Royal will be the key royals holding the fort, along with Prince Edward the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.