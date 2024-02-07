Victoria Monét dubs Beyoncé her 'inspiration' in a heartfelt tribute

Victoria Monét cherished her fan moment with Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram and penned a long letter filled with love and admiration for Queen Bey.

Victoria shared a beautiful photo with her 'inspiration' and wrote, "I was extremely nervous to come say hello to you I swear I’m usually not even the type to have the courage, but as soon as we spoke I felt a calm over me."

While sharing her heart-touching experience of meeting the Say My Name singer at the star-studded musical event, Victoria said, "...God knows how much I love you, how you’ve musically raised me and trained me to be a better performer by watching and experiencing you..."

The Moment singer lauded Beyoncé for gracefully balancing motherhood and her hit musical career.

She added, "The vulnerable display of this balance in your films and in real time have helped me crawl out of postpartum and in a lot of ways saved my mind’s life. You’re the best!!!"



At the end of her heartfelt tribute, Victoria expressed her immense gratitude towards the globally renowned music icon for "opening doors for so many of us black girls, and for taking the time to speak to me on the biggest day of my career."

"You’ve really been here all along! I love you forever, all ways, always!" she ended her note.

Victoria not only met her 'idol' at the Grammys, but the singer bagged three notable accolades, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her 2023 album, Jaguar II.