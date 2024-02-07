Two separate blasts kill 25, injure over 40 in Balochistan

A damaged car is seen at the blast site in Pishin, Balochistan, in this still taken from a video on February 7, 2024. — Geo News

Two separate blasts in different districts rocked Balochistan, leaving at least 25 dead and over 40 injured on the eve of general elections.



In the first, at least 15 people were killed when an explosion happened outside an independent candidate's office in Khanozai, an area in Balochistan's Pishin district.



According to reports, over 30 people were injured in the attack which took place on PP-47 in Pishin.

The injured people have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred, the hospital’s MS Dr Habib told Geo News.

Dr Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition.

Following the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called, the provincial health secretary told Geo News.

He added that operation theatres with the staff are ready to treat injured at the Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar's workers and supporters were present at the office when the blast happened.

Kakar — who is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies PB-47 and PB-48 in the February 8 elections — himself was not present inside his office when the explosion took place.



Speaking with Geo News, Kakar said that the blast happened in a motorcycle outside his election office.

“Eight of our workers were martyred and more than 18 were injured in the explosion when the names of the polling agents were being finalised in the election office,” he said.

Kakar himself was in Barshore when the blast happened and is currently reaching Khanozai.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast and summoned a report from Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

A spokesperson for the ECP said directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents.

'Explosive material was planted in a motorcycle'

Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, according to preliminary information.

“Further investigation is underway,” he added.

The minister assured that peaceful elections will be held in Balochistan tomorrow.

“Tomorrow the people of Balochistan will come out, they will destroy the ambitions of terrorists,” Achakzai said.

Speaking about the injured, the minister said they will be sent to other cities if they are unable to receive treatment in Quetta.

Achakzai said that the government will continue its responsibility despite the tragic incident.

KP governor expresses regret over blast

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, in a telephone call with Balochistan governor and chief minister, has expressed regret over the Pishin blast.

'Evil elements want to defame Pakistan'

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz has condemned the attack outside the election office in Pishin, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

“Evil elements want to defame Pakistan by creating insecurity during elections,” the minister said, adding that those who play with the lives of innocent citizens will be dealt with iron hands.

Ijaz added that the government will take all possible steps to establish peace during the elections.

Blast in Killa Saifullah

The second blast took place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district.

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in the second explosion, Balochistan Information Minister Achakzai said.

He said JUI-F Maulana Abdul Wasay remained unhurt in the attack.

More to follow...