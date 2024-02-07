Emily Blunt quashes hopes of sequel to The Devil Wears Prada: 'We're good'

Emily Blunt quashes hopes of sequel to The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt isn’t raising the fans’ hopes about potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oppenheimer star appeared to skirt around the idea of a continuation of the classic 2006 movie.

She told host Josh Horowitz that the cast is “good” without making a sequel, adding: “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

Blunt also recalled her former co-star Meryl Streep’s answer to the same question in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2012.

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f****** weight,’ " shared the actress.

Blunt starred alongside Anne Hathaway in the fashion comedy film as employees at a magazine Runway, who work together for the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Streep.

Hathaway also expressed skepticism about the movie sequel in an interview with The View in 2022, saying, "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know?”

“Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing,” the actress explained. “It's just very different now."