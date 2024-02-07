Taylor Swift's team in frenzy for Celine Dion photo following Grammys controversy

Taylor Swift's team reportedly went into immediate "damage control" mode following the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, as Swift's acceptance speech for Album of the Year drew criticism for its perceived lack of acknowledgment towards presenter Céline Dion.

Industry insiders observed Swift's omission of any mention of Dion or recognition for her significant presence at the ceremony.



According to Matthew Belloni, co-founder of the digital media company Puck, who attended the Grammys and discussed the incident on his podcast The Town, the Taylor Swift camp quickly recognized the potential fallout from the perceived oversight.

Belloni noted that Swift's team scrambled to capture a photo of Swift with Dion backstage, which they promptly released to mitigate the negative impact of the "Celine Moment."

Indeed, photos soon surfaced depicting Swift and Dion sharing smiles and hugs backstage, seemingly aimed at dispelling any notions of disrespect towards the esteemed Canadian superstar.

These images were perceived as a reassurance that there was mutual respect and admiration between the two women, despite any misinterpretation of Swift's onstage remarks.

According to insights shared by Page Six, Dion maintained her composure and did not let the incident with Taylor Swift affect her demeanor.

Meanwhile, industry observers highlighted another perceived public relations misstep involving Swift's acceptance speeches at the Grammys.



Matthew Belloni, co-founder of Puck digital media company, discussed these incidents on his podcast alongside Bloomberg News entertainment reporter Lucas Shaw.

They characterized Swift's decision to announce her upcoming album release during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Album as tacky.

Swift's announcement, which revealed the album title The Tortured Poets Department and its release date of April 19th, was met with mixed reactions from the audience.