Drake sends social media abuzz amid alleged 'leaked' x-rated video scandal

Drake has surged to the number one trending topic on social media platforms following reports of an alleged X-rated video featuring the 37-year-old rapper that purportedly surfaced online.



The clip, which appears to depict Drake nude and engaged in a sexual act while lying in bed, sent shockwaves across the internet, igniting a frenzy among fans.

The emergence of the video prompted an immediate and widespread response from hundreds of thousands of fans, who expressed disbelief and shared reactions online.

As of now, Drake has not issued an official statement or response addressing the circulating video.

Notably, popular streamer Adin Ross, known for his association with the rapper, disclosed that he had sent a voice memo to Drake expressing astonishment at the leaked footage.

Ross's message emphasized his talents and achievements, while also acknowledging the unfortunate leak and its impact on the artist's public image.

Amidst the ongoing speculation surrounding the alleged leaked X-rated video involving Drake, streamer Adin Ross claimed that the rapper responded to him with eight laughing face emojis, suggesting a lighthearted reaction to the situation.

Ross further hinted that he might incorporate the voice memo exchange into his next album as an intro.

However, Drake's alleged response has not clarified whether he confirms his involvement in the video.

The rapper has refrained from making any additional comments or addressing the circulating footage.