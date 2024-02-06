Prince Harry appears 'worried' as he meets ailing King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly appeared worried as he arrived at Clarence House, in London on Tuesday to meet his ailing father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex put his differences aside and extended his support to his father in his hour of need.



While analysing Harry's appearance, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the former working royal looked 'anxious' amid a royal health scare.

She shared, "Tanned and dressed in a super-cool if sombre black t-shirt and jacket, Harry adopts a ‘tourist’ pose driving through London, gazing keenly out of the car window as though absorbing all the sights, rather than staring resolutely ahead as UK royals tend to do when not waving at the crowds."

Judi added, "Harry’s eyes look rather puffy here, perhaps from a lack of sleep, and although little is visible from this angle, his body language appears energised and alert but also rather anxious."

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, February 5, revealing that the Monarch, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement reads, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Moreover, the Palace informed that the King "has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" during his medical treatment.