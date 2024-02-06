Travis Kelce dishes out Taylor Swift’s favourite track

File Footage

Travis Kelce has recently dished out his favourite Taylor Swift song



Speaking at a press conference on Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, the NFL star found it tough to choose one song out of many of her amazing tracks.

“That's a good one. Right now, I'd probably say Anti-Hero. Just because I hear it every single day,” shared Travis via Business Insider.

When questioned about Taylor’s Grammy wins, Travis mentioned, “I told her I'm gonna have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.”

Taylor reportedly earned six Grammy nominations while she won two of them which included her 2022 album, Midnights for Best pop vocal album and Album of the year.

During her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album, the songstress disclosed that she would release her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

Later, Taylor dropped a preview of her albums track list on February 5 and it entailed collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and The Machine.

While discussing about her new album, Travis spilled at the press conference, “I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable.”

“I cannot wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he added.