Henry Cavill shares his strong reaction to racy scenes in Hollywood movies

Henry Cavill shares views on racy scenes in movies

Henry Cavill has recently shared his strong reaction to racy scenes in Hollywood movies.



Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry said, “I don't understand them - I'm not a fan.”

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience,” remarked the 40-year-old.

The Superman star mentioned, “I think sometimes they're overused these days and it's when you have a sense where you're going ‘Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on’.”

“And that's where you start to get more uncomfortable and you're thinking ‘There's not a performance here, there's not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie’,” explained The Tudors actor.

However, Henry is not complete against of explicit scenes in a movie, as he pointed out, “I think sex scenes can be great in a movie, they can really help with the story telling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it.”

“So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you're going ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of oh naked person, great’,” stated The Witcher actor.

Henry admitted, “I'm not a fan of doing them.”