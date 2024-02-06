Astro's Cha Eun Woo gets emotional in 'Entity' debut album teaser

Cha Eun Woo drops 'emotional' trailer

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo dropped a teaser of upcoming solo debut mini album Entity, shedding tear in blue light. The background featured an ethereal theme.

Entity is all set to release on February 15, this year. This will mark a significant milestone in the multitalented artist’s musical career.



In the teaser Woo could be seen lighting a cigarette in a vintage-themed car.

The actor highlighted the intensity of his album, looking far in the direction as tears rolled down his cheek. He aimed to create an emotional outlook, glorifying the theme.

The teaser left fans wanting for more, as many of them took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their excitement.



One user asked in curiosity, “WHY IS HE CRYING I NEED ANSWERS,” while another exclaimed: “OMG! It’s happening! It’s real! CHA EUN WOO IS COMING!!”

A third user gushed: “CRYING, SMOKING, PIERCINGS??...Oh my god he’s a heartbroken bad boy, and I’m living for it.”

The star is all game to treat fans with a round-up of all the tracks following the release of his album at the upcoming Seoul fan-con, 2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, on February 17.