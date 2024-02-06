Princess Kate steps up to ease Prince William's burden amid King Charles' cancer

Kate Middleton is expected to help her husband Prince William out in the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales has been resting at her home in Windsor after undergoing an abdominal surgery last month.
The royal watchers were sent into shockwaves after it was revealed that the 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’ following his treatment surgery for enlarged prostrate.
Hence, the burden of upkeeping royal family’s image has befallen on the King’s eldest son Prince William, who has been on a break from his duties to take care of Kate and their three kids.
Host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield suggested that the princess is poised to step up and quietly partake in royal duties behind-the-scenes to keep her husband from getting overwhelmed.
“I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue,” she told Fox News.
The royal expert explained, “Kate is not a rule breaker. She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind.
“I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes,” Schofield added.
