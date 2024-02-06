Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in N Waziristan IBO

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists, including ring leader Ayubullah also known as Mansoor, were gunned down by security forces on the night of February 5 and 6 in in Khyber Pakhunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the military's media wing said that the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell including Terrorist ring leader Ayubullah @Mansoor," the statement read.

The ISPR stated that it also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

"A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the media wing of the armed forces said.

The military added that their services for the security and protection of the district including the IBO were appreciated by the locals, who expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

As Pakistan moves towards decisive general polls on February 8, the rising fears of the law and order situation worsening in various parts of the country continue to loom, particularly with regard to KP and Balochistan, where the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared numerous polling stations sensitive.

At least 10 policemen were martyred and six others were injured in a late-night attack on a police station in KP's Dera Ismail Khan district.



Pakistani districts along the border with Afghanistan have seen a dramatic spike in attacks since the Taliban returned to power there in 2021.



Islamabad claims Kabul is sheltering allied militants such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allowing them to strike on its soil with impunity.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, and 631 incidents in the merged districts.