Prince Harry arrives in UK to seek pardon from ailing King Charles

Prince Harry puts his rift aside to be with King Charles in his battle with cancer

Prince Harry, who found about his dad's cancer diagnosis on Monday, has left his Montecito home to meet King Charles after receiving green signal from the Palace.

The Duke of Sussex put his rift aside to be with King Charles in his battle with cancer as he reportedly took a solo flight to the UK soon after making a phone call to his father

"Harry, who's expected to land in the UK around midday on Tuesday, would meet the King and seek pardon form his dad during the emotional interaction," an insider has claimed.



"Emotional meeting between father-son duo will help end feud between the Sussexes and the royal family."

Harry's relationship with William and Charles has quite publicly been put under strain since he and Meghan Markle left the royal family, and he conducted a string of explosive interviews, and released his memoirs, Spare.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father took an urgent flight to the UK to be with his dad at difficult time. However, Meghan stayed back in California to look after their kids.



King Charles reportedly wants to make peace between his two feuding sons before abdicating to William.

The Prince of Wales, who only returned to official engagements this week after his wife Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, is set to step up and cover some of his father's duties following the monarch's shock cancer diagnosis.

King Charles last night told the world he had been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it said after undergoing tests that "a form of cancer" was found.

However, the king has not specified which type of cancer it is but it is understood not to be prostate cancer. He will still carry out State business and official paperwork and Queen Camilla will continue her public duties while her husband undergoes cancer treatment, the Palace has confirmed.