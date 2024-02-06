Travis Kelce shares reaction after listening to Taylor Swift's song: 'Unbelievable'

There is no one Travis Kelce is more proud of than her lover Taylor Swift.



At a Super Bowl media session on Monday, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs was beaming as he discussed what he thought his girlfriend's career would hold.

In addition to discussing the impending big game with media at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, 34-year-old pop sensation Kelce also responded to a few inquiries about her.

Kelce acknowledged that he believes Swift's forthcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will revolutionise the game when asked whether he had a chance to listen to it.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce told reporters. “I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Upon being questioned about her initiative, Kelce gestured that the details are confidential. He said, "I can't give you anything. I'll leave that up to her."

The Bad Blood singer stunned fans on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles by revealing the new album during the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Swift praised her supporters over the years and said she wanted to return the favour by giving them a unique gift during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for Midnights.