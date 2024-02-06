Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn wary of album fallout, labels tracks 'shady'

Joe Alwyn braces for Taylor Swift's album release, expects no disses but raises concerns.

Insiders close to Joe Alwyn, and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, reveal that he would be 'shocked' if Swift divulges negative details about their past relationship in her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Alwyn reportedly feels it would be 'shady' for any 'diss' tracks, given his stoic silence about their split.



Swift surprised fans at the Grammys by announcing her 13th album's release on April 19 during her acceptance speech.

While Swift is known for sharing insights into her love life through her music, sources close to Alwyn express confidence that the actor won't be the subject of intimate revelations in this release.

However, they acknowledge that the title itself is seen as a direct reference to their time together.

Despite his confidence, the album title has reportedly raised concerns for the actor.

He believes it's an 'undeniable' nod to a WhatsApp group he shares with friends Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, known as 'The Tortured Man Club.'

In a statement to DailyMail, insiders close to Joe Alwyn, emphasized his silence about their breakup, stating, "Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her."

Reportedly, Swift had expressed concern about the name during their relationship, wanting to distance herself from any association.

Despite speculation surrounding the album, he is said to have no reason to believe that Swift will use it as a platform to diss him or their past relationship.

The source notes that Alwyn assisted Swift with songwriting on her previous album, Folklore, working on ten of her songs, including Exile, which won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

The insider concludes, "Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did."