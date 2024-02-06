Nicholas Cage discusses his career plans on turning 60

Nicolas Cage opens up about career plans after turning 60

Nicolas Cage has recently discussed about his acting career after celebrating major milestone.



“I'm very thankful that I turned 60 and I'm still here, and I'm making the kinds of movies I want to make,” said the Face/Off actor at the 51st Saturn Awards in an interview with PEOPLE.

Cage stated, “That I was alive long enough to do Pig and to do Dream Scenario and to do Renfield. So, I do feel blessed.”

Elaborating on his future career-wise, the Moonstruck actor mentioned, “I see myself as a student of film-making and screen performance.”

“And I do think that I've pretty much said what I wanted to say with cinema,” he remarked.

Cage, who was honoured with Best Supporting Actor in Renfield, pointed out, “Because I'm a student, I want to learn something else.”

“I think I'm going to try different formats. I might try television, I might try stage, we'll see what happens,” he added.

Earlier, Cage spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about doing fewer movies after turning 60.

“So, 60 is coming up. I'd like to read a book a week,” he told ET in November while promoting Dream Scenario.

At the time, Cage further said, “I want to spend more time with my daughter. I'm taking stock of what's really important. Maybe not make quite as many movies.”