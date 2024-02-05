Gwen Stefani reflects on finding balance between motherhood and musician

Gwen Stefani has recently reflected on finding balance between motherhood and musician.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show’s podcast, Gwen revealed, “I got pregnant, had the baby and when he was 9 weeks old, Jimmy Iovine, who's the guy at my label, he's like, ‘You gotta go in the studio.’”
“There's this African rapper you need to work with,’” remarked the songstress.
Gwen disclosed that she was accompanied by her 17-year-old son, Kingston for her music tour with No Doubt band.
“It just felt so real and right. I got so ripped off on that tour because I was so sick. I ended up taking the baby when he was nine months and going and doing a world tour, like 120 shows,” explained the musician.
Gwen stated, “We're in a hotel one day and I thought that I had to stop nursing because I was like, ‘How am I going to nurse and be on stage?’”
However, the songstress disclosed that she continued nursing, clarifying, “It was just such an incredible. I waited my whole life to be a mom. That's all I wanted, my entire life and so I didn't end up stop nursing.”
“Kingston had this fixation with twirling, so I would do my whole hair and my glam and I'd have to nurse him right before I went on stage, and he'd be like trying to pull out my hair,” recalled the musician.
Gwen opened up about having “no downtime” during those years.
“I just didn't have anything left in me. And I was going back in to work with them. And I got pregnant with Zuma. And I think everybody was really like disappointed, you know?” added the singer.
