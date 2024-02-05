Nicola Peltz approves Selena Gomez's romance with 'incredible' Benny Blanco

Nicola Peltz showered praise on her close pal Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, saying he is an incredible person.

The daughter-in-law of the Beckham family talked about the musician's whirlwind romance at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In conversation with People at the event, Peltz said that Blanco "is so incredible." The actress added that she and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, "love him so, so much."

She added, "Brooklyn and him love to cook and Selena and I were like, 'Wow, we really won this.'"

Earlier, OK! magazine reported that the record producer "makes Gomez feel extremely confident" in her own skin.

An insider shared that the songstress "is in a much better place now" after struggling with mental health issues for the past few years.

According to US Weekly, the Calm Down singer "hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time."

Notably, Gomez confirmed her budding romance with Blanco on social media in December 2023.