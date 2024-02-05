Piers Morgan reveals bitter truth in his show

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan flied into a passion while revealing the truth about his mother Gabrielle's 'frightening' stint in hospital last year when she was made to wait on a hospital trolley after suffering a heart attack.

The Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter opened up on his mother's hospital experience.

The 79-year-old was was reportedly taken into the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after tests confirmed the heart attack but was left on a trolley in a corridor for an extended period of time. This was due to no beds being available on the cardiac ward.

Morgan recounted this story to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while they were discussing the NHS during his show, Uncensored, and shared with him: "She [Gabrielle] was put on a trolley in A&E, in a corridor, for nearly seven hours.



"The heart monitor battery ran out. Nobody fixed it. At one stage, no nurse came for three or four hours," he said, adding that it was his sister who noticed the out of action equipment.



He further explained that his mother remembered there being between 35 to 40 other people lining the A&E corridors alone, most of whom were elderly.

"She said old men were begging for bottles to urinate into, others were crying in pain or discomfort. She said it was a scene out of a war zone. And she couldn't believe what she was seeing," Piers continued.