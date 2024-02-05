In LoC visit, COAS reiterates resolve to defend territorial sovereignty

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visits the front line along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sarian Sector on February 5, 2024. — ISPR

Any aggression or violation of the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded to with full national resolve and military might, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated his resolve while visiting the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing the troops deployed on the front lines along the LoC in the Sarian Sector on Monday.

The trip comes on February 5, the day when Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day, to express wholehearted support for the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively,” the army chief said.

The COAS also mentioned the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to the heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil.

Such callous disregard for international law and norms of the international system was becoming a routine occurrence and India was now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham credentials, Gen Munir added.

The COAS also appreciated the operational readiness, high morale, and effective response of the troops to Indian ceasefire violations.

“Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens,” said ISPR.

Earlier today, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and the army chief visited Muzaffarabad.

Upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, the premiers and the army chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada, said ISPR.

Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar lays a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument in Muzaffarabad on February 5, 2024. — ISPR

“The leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary."

"The brewing humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threatens regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination in light of UNSC resolutions."

“India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives,” read the statement.