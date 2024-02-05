Phoebe Bridgers strongly worded response to former Recording president’s controversial comments

Phoebe Bridgers reaction to former Recording Academy president remarks against women

Phoebe Bridgers has recently shared blunt response to former Recording Academy president Neil Portnow controversial comments about women.



Earlier in 2018, Neil spoke up after women won 17 out of 86 Grammy awards at the time, saying, “I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” via Variety.

However, at the 2024 show on February 4, women like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, SZA, Victoria Monét, Karol G and more took home several awards during the televised show.

Boygenius, which included Phoebe, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, also received three trophies, including best alternative music album for The Record, as well as best rock song and best rock performance for Not Strong Enough.

After her win, Phoebe talked to reporters backstage and stated, “I have something to say about women.”

“The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys that they should step up,” she continued.

Phoebe added, “He’s also being accused of sexual violence. And to him I’d like to say I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are, rot in piss.”

For the unversed, Phoebe also addressed Neil’s sexual abuse allegations, as a legal suit was reportedly filed Neil’s successor, Deborah Dugan, who was terminated after eight months on the job.