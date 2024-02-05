King Charles leaves fans worried about his health

King Charles left fans guessing about his health as he apparently looked weaker than ever during his first outing since he left the hospital last Monday following his prostate surgery, using his umbrella as walking stick to head to the Church for Sunday service.

The 75-year-old's appearance surely delighted his well-wishers who celebrated his first walk after leaving the palace bed, but some of the King's fans were worried as he was looking weak during a walk with his wife Queen Camilla.

Some of the the King's fans asked him to take proper rest before resuming the royal duty, with one requesting: "Please take some more rest."

Prince William and Harry's father usually carries his umbrella during his outings, but this time he appeared taking some support from it. The King, who remained out of sight due to his condition, would need some more time to return to full health.



The King's outing comes days before the anniversary of his grandfather George VI's death – a moment that was always marked by the late Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham.

George VI died on February 6, 1952, making Elizabeth queen. She passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 2022, and Charles acceded to the throne.



On the other hand, Prince William is also set to return to royal duty this week as Kate Middleton, 42, is also recuperating from her planned abdominal surgery and making good progress at her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

However, William's sweet wife Princess Kate has not been seen in public since her operation nearly three weeks ago and isn’t expected to be back on royal duty for up to two more months.