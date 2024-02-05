Taylor Swift has no 'bad blood' against Celine Dion: Expert claims

Taylor Swift unintentionally ignored the legendary singer Celine Dion at the 2024 Grammy Awards, claims a body language expert.

For the unversed, the 55-year-old musician made a surprising appearance at the star-studded musical night to present the Album of the Year award on stage.

Notably, Swift won the prestigious accolade for 'Midnights,' making history as she became the only artist to win the Album of the Year award for the fourth time.

However, the Lover singer didn't acknowledge the presence of Dion, which was dubbed a gesture of disrespect by fans.

Amid the latest drama, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Love Story singer "reacted like an excited teenager who had no real idea what she was doing."

The expert shared, "Taylor's body language tells us that, however horrible it might look, Celine Dion-gate should not for one second mar or rob one second of glory from Taylor's well-deserved moment of peak achievement."

Judi defended the 34-year-old artist, saying, "She is not known for her ego or her snubs. There is no bad blood between her and Celine and they posed later together smiling."



"Taylor is not a narcissistic diva. So, from her body language signals alone it’s probably kinder to acknowledge the fact that she was genuinely ‘mind-blown’ in the moment and the rush of adrenalin meant she had no real idea what she was doing," the expert further said.