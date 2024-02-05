Dua Lipa's 'subtle' jelly polish at Grammys 2024 makes rounds on internet

Dua Lipa's 2024 Grammys look was complete with a trendy nail look

Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards, sporting a square manicure with soft rounded edges.

After Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle stepped out rocking the peach fuzz manicure as well as French tip nails, Lipa brought out the better version of the manicure.

Heather Reynose, the director of global education design at OPI, noted that square nails are typically “sharp” and “angular.”

Further highlighting that rounding the edges makes them look “modern and approachable.”

Nail artist Kim Truong blessed Lipa’s look in the most subtle way, keeping it simple yet chic by allowing her natural nail glow to shine through the surface, effortlessly making way for all the shimmer and milky jelly polish to settle within the art.

Commenting on the milky nails, celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec shared: "Milky nails, also called milk bath nails, refer to a shade of nail lacquer or gel that is akin to the color and opacity of a milk bath — like Cleopatra used to take.”

Further adding: "They tie into the quiet luxury trend of nails being groomed with just a bit of coverage, and the Korean nail trend of a softer shade versus fully opaque."