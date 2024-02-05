Jennifer Lopez’s on-stage grace: Hair malfunction can't stop the singer

Jennifer Lopez exhibits confidence amid hair extension mishap

Jennifer Lopez seems to be unstoppable.



Performing Can't Get Enough, the 54-year-old singer was the newest musical guest on Saturday Night Live and she managed the mishap with her hair extension with skill.

Lopez noticed her hair extension was loose when she performed a dance when she put her hand up to her hair while dancing on stage.

Lopez pulled out her hairpiece, tossed it behind her, and continued dancing without stopping or otherwise interfering with her performance.

The song's featured artists Latto and REDMAN for an incredible performance, during which Lopez dazzled in an edgy black suit with a cropped white blouse showcasing her abs.

The On The Floor singer performed the lead single from her upcoming album, This Is Me, later in the show now, looking gorgeous in a ballgown that is pink.

Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, who hosted the episode, made headlines before the big show for remarks she had made about Lopez in the past.

During an interview on the Scam Goddess podcast in 2020, Edebiri expressed her belief that the music career of the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer was "one long scam" to presenter Laci Mosley.

According to Edebiri's explanation at the time, she accepted the notion that Lopez doesn't sing on her songs.