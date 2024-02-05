10 cops martyred, six injured in terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan

Terrorists attacked the police station with heavy weapons at 3am in Tehsil Daraban on January 5, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

DI KHAN: Terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district attacked a police station in the wee hours of Monday, leaving at least 10 cops martyred and six others injured.



Police said terrorists attacked the police station with heavy weapons at 3am in Tehsil Daraban of the district.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital, they added.

The terrorists attacked the police station from all sides with grenades and heavy gunfire.

The police also retaliated, but the terrorists escaped in the darkness of the night, the law enforcement agency added.

The forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the fleeing militants, while the quick response force has reached with additional force, according to the police.

Funeral prayers of martyred police personnel will be offered in the police line, they added.

More to follow..