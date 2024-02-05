Kelly Osbourne's jaw-dropping weightloss transformation unveiled in sleek black at Grammy

Kelly Osbourne radiates confidence in sheer black dress at Grammy's 2024.

Kelly Osbourne displayed her remarkable weight loss transformation in a show-stopping red carpet appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday,

The 39-year-old talk show host commanded attention in black off-the-shoulder gown in Los Angeles.

Kelly's journey to achieve her current slim figure took a turn last year when she candidly admitted to going 'too far' in her weight loss efforts following the birth of her son Sidney.

Despite the challenges, her confidence radiated on the red carpet as she showcased her collarbones through the sheer off-the-shoulder ensemble, featuring a corset-like bodice with pointed peaks.

Adding height to her 5ft2in stature, Kelly donned black open-toe platform heels, completing her ensemble with a whimsical silver and red handbag shaped like a classic boombox.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly, previously opened up about feeling she went 'too far' in her recent weight loss journey during an interview on the Scheanigans podcast with Scheana Shay.

She revealed her determined mission to shed post-pregnancy weight after giving birth to her son Sidney.

While Sharon denied undergoing surgery to aid her 85lb weight loss, she acknowledged having had gastric sleeve surgery in the past.

She briefly used the weight-loss drug Ozempic but discontinued it due to adverse effects.

Kelly, who shares her son with partner Sid Wilson, the DJ for the band Slipknot, proudly presented her figure on the red carpet, where Wilson joined her in one of his band's signature masks.