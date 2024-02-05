Killer Mike's Grammy night ends in handcuffs despite triumphant 3 awards

iller Mike poses with three awards for best rap performance.

Rapper Killer Mike found himself in a startling situation on Sunday evening as he was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards venue.

The rapper had notably secured three Grammy wins earlier in the pre-televised segment of the ceremony.

Variety has initiated contact with Killer Mike's representatives, CBS, the Recording Academy, and the LAPD to gather more information on the incident.

The breaking news was first reported by journalist Chris Gardner through videos shared on X/Twitter.

During the pre-show ceremony of the Grammy Awards, rapper Killer Mike clinched three victories, setting the stage for a triumphant evening ahead of the main telecast commencing at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Killer Mike emerged victorious in all three categories he was nominated for: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track Scientists & Engineers, and Best Rap Album for Michael, his sixth studio album released in June 2023.

Killer Mike’s album Michael secured the Best Rap Album category, surpassing Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, Nas’ King’s Disease III, and Travis Scott’s Utopia.

Sunday night marked a significant milestone for Killer Mike, as these Grammy Award wins were his first since 2003 when he earned recognition for his feature on OutKast’s The Whole World in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category.