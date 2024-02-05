Holly Willoughby creates good memories with pal Rylan Clark after ‘murder’ plot

This comes after her return to public attention following a frightening kidnapping incident in October

Holly Willoughby had a night out with her friend Rylan Clark and Harry Clark from The Traitors on Sunday.

This comes after her return to public attention following a frightening kidnapping incident in October.

The 42-year-old former This Morning host looked happy, posing for pictures with the two friends while having a drink.

Holly, wearing a stylish black blazer, posted the image on her Instagram Stories, adding the caption '100% Faithful' to celebrate Harry's recent victory on the BBC show.

Meanwhile, Rylan and Holly posed for a selfie with a fun rabbit filter on and penned: 'Coming soon... #Justice'

It comes after Holly took a three-month hiatus after stepping down from This Morning when she learned she was a victim of an alleged 'kidnap and murder plot'.