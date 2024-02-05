2024 Grammy Awards: How to watch LIVE online

How to watch Grammy Awards online?

The Grammy Awards are here, and are indeed available online for streaming.



On Sunday, February 4, the 67th Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

This year's star-studded event will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah, with special performances from Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and more.

Beginning at 5 p.m. PT, the ceremony will air on CBS; however, those without cable may watch the full event live online at Paramount+, which is presently providing a free trial.

In addition, those without cable can watch the event on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

R&B singer SZA leads the list with a total of nine nominations, while Eilish and Rodrigo are among the most nominated acts on the bill (and, at 22 and 20, respectively, among the youngest) with six nominations apiece.

Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (six nominations for Boygenius, one for a collaboration with SZA), and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea tie for second place, each with seven nominations.

The eight finalists for album of the year include two albums by Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae in addition to six holdovers from the record of the year category: SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenius, Cyrus, and Batiste.

Here, you can follow the 2024 Grammy winners live.

Three additional categories have been added to the ceremony this year: best pop dance song, best alternative jazz album, and best African music performance. These were revealed in June of last year.

The top four categories (album, single, record of the year, and best new artist) saw a significant reduction in nominations from ten to eight.

This action was in contrast to the sudden 2021 field growth from eight to ten nominees. A rule addressing AI was also implemented by the Recording Academy, which states that only human inventors are qualified for Grammy prizes.