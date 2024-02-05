Tom Cruise sets his eyes on 'honorary knighthood'

Tom Cruise, known as one of the greatest actors in the world, is reportedly 'obsessed with the royal family' and wants to add 'honorary knighthood' to the list of his prestigious accolades collection.

As per OK! magazine, an insider claimed that the Top Gun star is "obsessed with the royal family and the aristocratic way of life."

The source added that the globally known artist will "give his right arm to get an honorary knighthood."

For the unversed, it is "an award presented by the Queen, on the advice of the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, to those who have made an important contribution to British interests," says the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation website.

The source added that the Mission Impossible actor is "in awe of the history that’s attached to royalty and loves to educate himself about it."

An insider claimed that "Tom figures that if he were to be given the honour of a knighthood it would elevate him within British high society."

Apart from the actor's professional desires, the 61-year-old Hollywood star is presently romantically involved with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.

In 2023, Tom made it to the headlines when he reserved an entire floor at one of London’s most exclusive restaurants for a romantic date night with his lady love.