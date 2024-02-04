Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift to make history with 'Midnights' win

Taylor Swift is expected to make history again after winning the Album of the Year trophy for Midnights at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

For the unversed, the global music icon had previously won the same award for her popular albums Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

If the musician lifts the same award for her tenth studio album, she will become the first person with this notable milestone in the history of Grammys.

Earlier, PR expert Kieran Elsby told The Mirror that Swift is reportedly going to lift the most notable trophies at the star-studded night of the upcoming Grammy Awards.

He shared, "Such as Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish who consistently deliver exceptional work and are always in the headlines. They will probably scoop multiple awards each, making them strong contenders."



Notably, the songstress, 34, has been nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place tonight, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The event will feature performances from the A-listers of the music industry, including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.