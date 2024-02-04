Real reason behind Prince Harry, William's growing differences revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William had already grown apart before Meghan Markle entered into the royal family, a new report claimed.
As per The Time, the rift between the late Princess Diana's sons first sparked after they came up with their different opinions about the preservation of wildlife.
The source shared, "They are both very passionate about saving protected species but didn’t always share the same view about how to run projects in Africa."
An insider claimed that the Prince of Wales "believes you should focus on community-led schemes where local people over time feel empowered to protect the land."
On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex "was more interventionist. He felt that you need a more hands-on approach to ensure wildlife habitats were securely protected to enact change quickly."
Earlier, it was reported that Harry's decision to marry the former Suits actress became a reason for the feud between the two brothers.
The Duke of Sussex made some shocking revelations in his memoir Spare about William's alleged 'violent' behaviour towards him following their argument in 2019.
Moreover, Harry claimed the future King of the UK dubbed Meghan "rude" and "difficult" during their fight.
