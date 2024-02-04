Donald Glover reveals steamy tips he picked up from ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Donald Glover dished on some important tips that he picked up on while filming his new series, Mrs. & Mrs. Smith, to spice things up with one’s partner.

During the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video show on Wednesday, the actor and comedian jokingly dished on the key lessons.

“Go slow,” Glover said told Page Six. “Go slow. I don’t even mean in just foreplay.”

He continued, “I mean in everything, it will make everything a lot more romantic, and you’ll appreciate it a lot more when you get there. You’ll really understand it.”

Glover shares three sons, Legend, Drake and Donald III, with his wife, Michelle White.

He then went on to add another quip, “Go slow, everybody, but mostly guys. Go slower!”

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Glover, who is the lead and creator of the show, stars opposite actress Maya Erskine in the show.

In the movie, Pitt and Jolie play married assassins who are surprised to discover they have been assigned to kill each other.

In the small-screen iteration, Glover and Erskine are two lonely strangers who were separately recruited by the same spy agency, agree to relinquish their old lives and enter into an arranged marriage.