Call The Midwife stars Helen George, Olly Rix spark romance rumours

Helen George and Olly Rix intimately celebrated her recent stage performance sparking rumors

The costars were spotted off-guard at the after-party of Helen's theatre adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King and I in London.

According to on-lookers, the duo were spotted canoodling at the party, where they sat next to each other, with Olly’s hands wrapped around her waist.

This comes after the 39-year-old actress decided to part ways with partner Jack Ashton, 40, who also starred on the BBC show. The duo shares two children.

Meanwhile, Olly broke up with his make-up artist girlfriend after dating her for seven years.

The pair is said to have spent all evening together, hugging and making out with each other on multiple occasions.

A source exclusively told The Sun of their intimacy, acknowledging: “Helen made a beeline for Olly as she arrived at the afterparty. The pair spent all evening together with Olly putting his hand on her back as she chatted to her fellow cast members.”

They reportedly looked close as Olly seemed “protective” of her and preferred sitting together, the source confirmed.

"At one point, two people switched seats on a sofa so Olly and Helen could sit next to each other. He was clearly very protective of Helen as he put his hand around the back of her chair. Helen wanted to stay out with her girls so Olly hugged her and gave her a kiss on the cheek before he left.”

The pair will soon bid farewell to the show, marking their last appearance. Both the characters are being written out of the show after the 2023 season finale.