Queen Elizabeth expresses discomfort as King Charles assumes fatherly role for Meghan Markle

In a surprising revelation, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had significant reservations regarding certain incidents during Prince Harry's wedding ceremony back in 2018.



The monarch, who attended the nuptials of the Duke of Sussex with Meghan Markle, was reportedly displeased with the choice of Prince Charles walking the bride down the aisle.

Meghan, facing the absence of her own father at the ceremony, was accompanied by Prince Charles, a decision that Prince Harry famously recalled in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

According to the prince, he had asked his father to fulfill this role, and Charles willingly agreed to support Meghan.

However, royal author Ingrid Seward revealed that the Queen was uncomfortable with this decision.

Additionally, Her Majesty expressed concern over her husband, Prince Philip, attending the wedding without his walking stick.

Seward explained, "She was also concerned about 96-year-old Prince Philip’s decision to hobble down the aisle without a stick, despite having had a hip replacement just five weeks before."

Despite the Queen's reservations, Prince Philip appeared to be in good form on the wedding day, navigating the ceremony without the aid of a walking stick.