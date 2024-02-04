Taylor Swift dubbed 'role model for young girls' across the world

File Footage

Taylor Swift has not only found her soul mate in Travis Kelce but also a loving future in-laws.



Recently, the NFL athlete's elder brother Jason Kelce showered praise on her possible future sister-in-law, dubbing the global music icon an 'unbelievable role model' for young girls.

In conversation with WCPO 9, Jason said that the Lover singer is getting all the attention during Travis' games because people want to see her.

"The attention's there because the audience wants to see it, I mean, if people didn't want to see it they wouldn't be showing it, I know that," the Philadelphia Eagles center shared.

While calling the musician a 'world star,' he further said, "Taylor is the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world."

Jason added, "I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and … be a role model for all the young girls out there."

Not only this, Travis's father and mother also approved of their son's whirlwind romance with Taylor.