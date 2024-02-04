Taylor Swift finds 'soul mate' in boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift feels 'safe' in romantic relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift finally finds her soul mate in her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The lovebirds, who have been romantically linked since September 2023, reportedly feel safe and secure in each other's company.

As per OK! magazine, the NFL athlete "always makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together."

The source shared, "The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure. She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe."

An insider shared that the global music icon "can be a regular girlfriend" of Kelce, who freely goes out with his friends in Kansas City.

Speaking of the couple's beautiful chemistry, the source revealed, "Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work."

"They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings," the report added.