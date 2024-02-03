Noted jurist Rasheed A Razvi passes away at 76

Justice (retd) Rasheed A Razvi. — Facebook/RasheedARazvi

Seasoned lawyer and former judge, Justice (retd) Rasheed A Razvi passed away at the age of 76 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, family sources confirmed Saturday.

His funeral prayer will be offered at an imam bargah in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday.

Razvi was a seasoned lawyer and retired judge, who also served as Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) four times during his illustrious career.

Born in December 1947 in Bombay, India, a young Razvi migrated to Karachi, Pakistan with his family in 1956. He was raised and received education in Karachi and joined the legal profession in the year 1973.

Besides serving the post of a Sindh High Court judge, the senior advocate conducted hundreds of cases before the high court and Supreme Court as a lawyer.

Moreover, he also held several positions within the bar associations and bar councils of the country, being an active member of the Pakistan Bar Council.