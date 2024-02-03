Jonnie Irwin warns of cancer symptoms before death

Jonnie Irwin died of lung cancer at the age of 50

In a heartbreaking tribute on Friday, Jonnie Irwin, aged 50, tragically succumbed to lung cancer, as announced by his wife Jessica Holmes.

On Instagram, Jessica, sharing the devastating news, described her cherished spouse, with whom she has sons Rex five and twins Rafa and Cormac two, as 'truly remarkable.

TV host Jonnie revealed in November his cancer had spread to his brain after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2020. He passed away on Friday.

Jonnie previously recalled how a change in his vision was the first symptom of his illness that he noticed.

The television presenter had been filming A Place In The Sun in Italy when he began to see 'weird gold spots' when he was driving.

A crew member with him in the car was concerned at the time and took him straight to the hospital where he was told he had nodules around his brain.



Jonnie got a flight straight back to the U.K and went to hospital.

He said: 'Within a few hours I got told I had cancer. And I was like "right".

'Then a few hours later, my good friend Rahul was sat with me when they said it is terminal cancer and I had six months to live.