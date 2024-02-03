Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes attending 'couples therapy' amid relationship woes?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly thinking of attending 'couples therapy' as the couple 'desperately want their relationship to work.'

As reported by OK! magazine, the lovebirds "desperately want their relationship to work" after receiving severe backlash due to their extramarital affair.

For the unversed, Robach and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught romancing at the set of their show.

The former Good Morning America co-hosts seemingly feel that "they’d be humiliated if they broke up now."

The source further shared, "They’ve actually thought about going to couples therapy."

Recently, the couple made it to the headlines because of making emotional confessions about their relationship in the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J.

In a joint video statement released on their Instagram handles, Robach said that she and her partner want to be "real" and "transparent" about their relationship with their audience.

She explained, "Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships."