Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to drop royal titles amid growing outrage?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have come under fire after their latest stunt in Jamaica, are facing mounting pressure to drop their royal titles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly burned their bridges with the royal family and sent them a clear message about their future plans with their surprising move as they shook hands with anti-monarchy politicians in Jamaica.

It seems the California-based couple have decided to get rid of their royal titles and move on with their allegedly calculated move.

Royal family is also facing mounting pressure from the fans to take a drastic step against the Sussexes who have allegedly fueled "ant-royalist sentiments."

There are speculations that the Firm is waiting for the King's return to the duty to decide on the couple's titles as Meghan and Harry do not seem to stop attacking the royal family.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, who were stripped of using their HRH title by the royal family over their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, still occasionally go by their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. The couple's decision to use these titles has often been questioned.



One royal expert Sarah Vine claimed the Sussexes "should be stripped of royal titles."



Sarah took to her column on the Daily Mail and wrote: "By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace as they intended to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole."

Harry and Meghan raised eyebrows among the concerns as they met Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, who have been a long-standing critics on the country's relationship with the monarchy.

